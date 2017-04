Luca Italian Cuisine to Open Second Location in Westlake

click to enlarge

Since the summer of 2013, Luca Italian Cuisine (2100 Superior Viaduct, 216-862-2761) has been attracting lovers of fine food and atmosphere to the Superior Viaduct, where magical skyline views combine with gourmet Italian food and wine to create truly memorable nights.Come mid-summer, owners Luca and Lola Sema will open a second location, this one in Westlake at the former Viva Fernando/Viva Barcelona spot (24600 Detroit Rd.). Following a total renovation of the space, Luca West will debut with a similar menu and wine program. The restaurant will have approximately 150 seats plus multiple private dining spaces, a feature sorely lacking downtown, they say.Diners can look forward to a menu that is largely similar to the one served downtown. That includes starters like raw salmon carpaccio with capers and lemon, and ricotta-and-truffle stuffed beggar’s purses with truffled cream sauce; pastas like handmade pappardelle with veal, duck and wild boar meat sauce, and orecchiette with fennel sausage and rapini, and entrees such as slow-roasted wild boar shank with linguini, and pan-seared branzino in champagne sauce that is deboned and served tableside.No changes are planned for the downtown location.