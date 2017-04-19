Bites

Wednesday, April 19, 2017

Bites

Luca Italian Cuisine to Open Second Location in Westlake

Posted By on Wed, Apr 19, 2017 at 2:30 PM

click to enlarge eat1-3.jpg
Since the summer of 2013, Luca Italian Cuisine (2100 Superior Viaduct, 216-862-2761) has been attracting lovers of fine food and atmosphere to the Superior Viaduct, where magical skyline views combine with gourmet Italian food and wine to create truly memorable nights.

Come mid-summer, owners Luca and Lola Sema will open a second location, this one in Westlake at the former Viva Fernando/Viva Barcelona spot (24600 Detroit Rd.). Following a total renovation of the space, Luca West will debut with a similar menu and wine program. The restaurant will have approximately 150 seats plus multiple private dining spaces, a feature sorely lacking downtown, they say.

Diners can look forward to a menu that is largely similar to the one served downtown. That includes starters like raw salmon carpaccio with capers and lemon, and ricotta-and-truffle stuffed beggar’s purses with truffled cream sauce; pastas like handmade pappardelle with veal, duck and wild boar meat sauce, and orecchiette with fennel sausage and rapini, and entrees such as slow-roasted wild boar shank with linguini, and pan-seared branzino in champagne sauce that is deboned and served tableside.

No changes are planned for the downtown location.


