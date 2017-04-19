Scene & Heard

Wednesday, April 19, 2017

Scene & Heard

Reward Now Offered for Info about Double Murder at Mr. Cars on E. 185th

Posted By on Wed, Apr 19, 2017 at 11:49 AM

An old photo of Polensek. The Collinwood councilman is P.O.'d - WALTER NOVAK
  • Walter Novak
  • An old photo of Polensek. The Collinwood councilman is P.O.'d
The investigation continues into the double murder, Friday, of a husband and wife who ran a car dealership on E. 185th Street in Collinwood.

Much to the outrage of Councilman Mike Polensek, the murders of Mike Kuznik and Trina Tomola at the Mr. Cars dealership were immediately overshadowed by the murder of Robert Godwin Sr., a video of which was posted to Facebook by Steve Stephens on Easter Sunday.

"I guess you have to be killed on Facebook for the City’s leadership to pay attention and to sympathize with one’s family," Polensek wrote in a press release Tuesday. "The residents of the greater Collinwood community are demanding answers. They demand a thorough investigation and diligence so that they are successful in apprehending the human garbage that viciously took the lives of these two people and devastated their families."

Yesterday, Cleveland.com reported that two vehicles were stolen at the car dealership where Kuznik and Tomola were killed. They are a 1999 two-door, white Chevrolet Tahoe with gold trim and beige (or taupe) leather interior. The other is a 2008 four-door, silver BMW 528i.

In addition, the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's office announced that a $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of those responsible. If you see either vehicle, you are asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.




