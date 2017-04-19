Scene & Heard

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Wednesday, April 19, 2017

Scene & Heard

Zack Reed Will Announce Mayoral Candidacy Today

Posted By on Wed, Apr 19, 2017 at 9:26 AM

click to enlarge Councilman Zack Reed and others at a Public Square rally. - SAM ALLARD / SCENE
  • Sam Allard / Scene
  • Councilman Zack Reed and others at a Public Square rally.
City Councilman Zack Reed will announce his mayoral candidacy this afternoon at a press conference at the Murtis Taylor Human Services Center on Kinsman. Reed intended to make his announcement Monday, he said, but postponed the event in light of the Easter murder of Robert Godwin Sr.

A website for Reed has already gone live - "New Leadership. New Vision. New Mayor." goes the campaign tagline.

On his site, Reed has identified two key policy areas that will be central to his opposition of both Mayor Frank Jackson and challenger Jeff Johnson, his council colleague: Jobs and Public Safety.

Reed has long been outraged at the lack of urgency about gun violence in the city. He has brought visual aids to council meetings to chart the annual rise in gun deaths. Last year's total: 136. It was Cleveland's most violent year in a decade. The biggest plank on his safety platform, says Reed, will be the hiring of 400 new police officers.

His jobs policies come directly from his views on public safety. "Nothing stops a bullet like a job," he often says in council meetings.  His plan is to give every teenager in Cleveland (between the ages of 14 and 18) the "opportunity" to have a summer job. My “Hire a Youth Campaign" will be a joint public private partnership," Reed's website says.

And while "Safety" will likely be Reed's calling card — much like "Neighborhoods" has been Jeff Johnson's —  his most exciting, most original, and among his most realistic policy proposals relates to rehabilitating Cleveland neighborhoods, particularly those destroyed by the financial crisis. His so-called “Rebuilding Homes and Rebuilding Neighborhoods Campaign" is downright Chrostowski-esque. He wants to hire formerly incarcerated people, or unemployed people, to the city's department of building and housing to form a corps of entry-level laborers who rehab homes across town. These are homes that contribute to neighborhood blight, Reed told Scene, but that might not need to be demolished.

Though the primaries are still five months away, Reed is the last among the major presumed candidates to enter the fray. The addition is an interesting one for voters. Both Jeff Johnson and Zack Reed are outspoken dissidents on council. (Reed's colleagues often roll their eyes or start paying attention to their mobile devices when he begins an off-topic speech in committee hearings.) And both are strong critics of Jackson, especially recently.

One wonders (wistfully) about the campaign dynamics if Jackson had, instead of running himself, handpicked a successor: someone like Kevin Kelley, or his trusted adviser Valarie McCall, or even his campaign chief and community relations director Blaine Griffin, who's rumored to be on the precipice of installation on city council...

Reed was among the loudest voices punishing Jackson for his stubbornness and stupidity on Public Square and has been a (sometimes unexpected) presence at local protests. He attended, in addition to multiple Clevelanders for Public Transit events, the Hopkins Airport protest after President Trump's travel ban (alongside councilmen Kerry McCormack and Brian Cummins) and was on the front lines later that week at Market Square for a similar demonstration. These could be interpreted, even at the time, as early visibility efforts for the current citywide campaign.

His support for the transit community is likely to be the subject of a few stingers — Reed was obliged to walk and take the bus after his most recent DUI in 2013, (his third). Reed is convinced, though, that his DUIs will be a smaller hurdle for voters than Johnson's felony extortion conviction.

"Everyone knows somebody who's had a DUI," Reed told Scene earlier this month, in a conversation about his potential candidacy. "The black community's already forgiven me. And I do better across the river than Jeff."

Reed told Scene that he will outline and elaborate on his policy agenda at this afternoon's announcement.

It's shaping up to be a fun political summer on the shores of Lake Erie.


Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Dan Gilbert Personally Lobbied Cleveland City Council Member Opposed to Q Deal, Opposition Stands Firm as Vote Awaits Read More

  2. Coming Soon: A Boiler Cajun-Style Seafood Joint in Gordon Square Read More

  3. Facebook Murderer Steve Stephens Killed Himself in Erie, Pa., According to Police Read More

  4. 'Cars 3' Promotional Event Headed to Public Square Read More

  5. 23 Years After Being Wrongfully Convicted of Murdering His Girlfriend, Evin King Will Finally Be Released in Cleveland Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation