9 Concerts to Catch This Weekend

FRIDAY, APRIL 21
Jim Donovan & the Sun King Warriors/Big Ship/Scott Stiert
Released last year, the self-titled debut from Jim Donovan & Sun King Warriors features the same kind of accessible alternative rock that Donovan used to play with Rusted Root, the band he helped found way back when. Songs such as “I’m Doing Fine” and “Oolalala” feature meaty guitar riffs and choruses that lend themselves to sing-a-longs. They possess a summertime feel that should translate well when the band plays the Beachland tonight. (Jeff Niesel), 8 p.m., $10 ADV, $14 DOS. Beachland Ballroom
Hunter Hayes/Jackie Popavec
When most kids were still figuring out how to crawl, singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist had already embarked on the path that would lead to a successful musical career. His grandmother gave him a toy accordion when he was only 2 and by 4, he had begun making appearances on local and national TV shows. He performed "Jambalaya (On the Bayou)" with Hank Williams Jr. on the Nickelodeon game show Figure It Out. At age 7, he was invited to perform for President Bill Clinton for a White House lawn party. After signing to Atlantic Records, Hayes issued self-titled debut in 2011 and then followed it in 2014 with Storylines
. In 2015, he issued The 21 Project
, an album divided into three sections. Each song is available as a studio recording, an acoustic recording and a live performance from his Wheels Up Tour. By isolating himself at a studio where he can work 24-7, Hayes has focused on crafting new tunes and “starting from scratch.” Hayes plans to play some of those new tunes when he performs at House of Blues
tonight. (Niesel), 7 p.m., $39-$55.
Sondre Lerche/By Light We Loom
Influenced by exotic Latin American music, singer-songwriter Sondre Lerche started writing songs in his early teens; growing up in Norway, his influences were much more varied than they might have been if he had been born in the U.S., where radio stations adhere more strictly to formats. Living on what he has called the "outskirts of popular culture," he was introduced to a wild mix of music that has subsequently informed his pop sensibilities. Tonight's show comes in support of Lerche's latest studio release, Pleasure
. (Niesel) 9 p.m., $16 ADV, $18 DOS. Grog Shop
SATURDAY, APRIL 22
The Commonwealth Album Release Show
One of the city’s most active indie rock acts, the Commonweath released their debut EP, Souvenir
, back in 2011. In the wake of that first album, they’ve steadily played around town and recorded. Earlier this month, the band has issued a new single, “Birthday Song," in advance of its new album, The Victory Garden. The song functions as "a tavern dirge, a Whiplash-esque jazz aside, a slide guitar rock-stomp, and an orchestral finale," says singer-guitarist Andrew Kuhar. Tonight's show serves as a release party for the album. (Niesel) 9 p.m., $10 ADV, $12 DOS. Mahall's 20 Lanes
Brian Wilson Presents Pet Sounds — The Final Performances
It’s a well-documented fact at when members of the Beatles heard the Beach Boys’ 1966 album Pet Sounds
, it inspired them to write and record Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band
. Last year, Brian Wilson, the architect behind Pet Sounds, embarked on the Pet Sounds 50th Anniversary World Tour. For the tour, he'll perform the iconic album for a final time. In addition to playing Pet Sounds in its entirety, Wilson will also play “top hits” and “fan favorites” spanning his 54-year career with the Beach Boys and as a solo artist. As a member of the Beach Boys, Wilson was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1988. (Niesel), 8 p.m., $62-$225. Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park
SUNDAY, APRIL 23
Blues Traveler
Best known for producing Top 40 singles "Run-Around" and "Hook,” both of which can be found on the 1994 album Four
, Blues Traveler has somehow managed to keep at it even as the recording industry has virtually imploded. In addition, the band suffered a setback when it lost original bassist Bobby Sheehan in 1999. Still, the band continues to crank out new albums and relentlessly tour. Its latest effort, 2015’s Blow Up the Moon
, features the usual harmonica-driven rock tunes but the band teams up with guests such as 3OH!3, Hanson, Plain White T’s and Jewel. (Niesel), 7:30 p.m., $37. The Kent Stage.
Mod Sun
Mod Sun (which stands for “Movement on dreams, Stand under none”) offers a 2:1 mix of hip-hip and rock as the singer and rapper delivers songs about being happy, smoking grass, dating girls and, most importantly, living the life of hippie. Mod Sun's debut, Look Up, features tracks with G-Eazy, Jody Highroller (Riff-Raff), MGK and Travis Barker. His latest album, Movie
, features cameos from DeJ Loaf, Blackbear and Maty Noyes. Songs such as "We Do This Shit," with its refrain "everybody put your hands up," will undoubtedly go over well live. Ultimately, Mod Sun's persona sets him apart from the rest of the rap world. His long hair, positive messages in his music, and overall happy and carefree nature make him truly unique. His music is danceable, fun and catchy. (Hannah Wintucky), 8:30 p.m., $18 ADV, $20 DOS. Grog Shop
Bob Mould/Jenna Fournier
During the course of his decades long career, veteran singer-guitarist Bob Mould has often paired bright melodies with dark lyrics. That formula works to perfection on his latest effort, last year’s Patch the Sky
. The shimmering opening tune, “Voices in My Head,” establishes his approach from the beginning as Mould barks the vocals over an incredibly infectious guitar riff. His mother’s death in 2014 informs the tone of many of the songs, and titles such as “The End of Everything” and “Hold On” suggest the highly personal nature of the tunes. Expect to hear those tunes and more at tonight’s solo electric show. (Niesel) 8 p.m., $28 ADV, $32 DOS. Music Box Supper Club
R. Ring/GoldMINES/Split Single
R.Ring, a duo featuring Kelley Deal (formerly of the Breeders) and Mike Montgomery (formerly of Ampline) plays music that’s so sparse, fans of the duo’s previous bands might be taken aback. Songs such as “Salt” and “Loud Underneath” feature grunge-y guitars and pitchy vocals. The tunes both utilized off-kilter time signatures. For the forthcoming full-length debut, Ignite the Rest, the band enlisted the help of musical friends such as Laura King (Mac MaCaughan and the Non-Believers, Fleshwounds), Leo DeLuca (Southeast Engine) and Lori Goldston (Earth/ Nirvana). Expect to hear tunes from it at tonight's show. (Niesel), 9 p.m., $5. Happy Dog
