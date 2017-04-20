Cavs Hosting Watch Parties at the Q for Road Playoff Games, Including Tonight

click to enlarge

If you didn't get a chance to attend one of the Cavs' first two home playoff games versus the Pacers, or if you just can't get enough of the Scream Team, you can still catch the next two games at the Q even though the action's in Indiana.The Cavs are once again hosting watch parties at the arena for the 2017 playoffs, including tonight and Saturday night's matchups.Entry into the arena costs only five dollars and all proceeds go toward local charities and other nonprofit organizations. Plus you get to catch it all with thousands of friends.The game might not be there, but everything else usually accompanying a game will, including the dance team, in-game contests and giveaways, player introductions and halftime acts. Concessions will be open as well.For tonight’s 7 p.m. tip-off, doors open at 6 p.m. For Sunday's (hopefully clinching win) the doors open at 12 p.m. for the 1 p.m. start. Get there early so you can get the spot you want. We recommend the middle club seat level — the best view of the Humongotron without straining your neck