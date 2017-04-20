C-Notes

Thursday, April 20, 2017

C-Notes

Earth, Wind & Fire and CHIC to Play the Q in July

Posted By on Thu, Apr 20, 2017 at 3:37 PM

click to enlarge image.php.jpeg
The '70s funk act CHIC inspired the hip-hop revolution with their infectious hit “Good Times.”

This year, the band finally got its proper due as guitarist Nile Rodgers (but not his bandmates for some odd reason) was inducted into the Rock Halll.

Admittedly, Rodgers went on to great fame after Chic dissolved and produced albums for David Bowie, Madonna, Diana Ross and Sister Sledge. He also helped the electronica group Daft Punk deliver its biggest hit by playing on their tune "Get Lucky."

CHIC has just announced a tour with Earth, Wing & Fire. The two bands perform on July 29 at Quicken Loans Arena. Dubbed the 2054 Tour, the jaunt will feature a special guest DJ and a specialized seating configuration toward the front of the stage where seats will have additional space between them to encourage audience members to "dance the night away."

"Nile Rodgers and CHIC are legendary for their iconic style, song, sound, and groove," says Philip Bailey, co-founder of Earth, Wind & Fire, in a press release. "Get ready for a non-stop 2054 party!"

"There was a time when we could only dream of 'seeing' Earth, Wind & Fire live, now we get the honor of sharing the stage together. Get your feet ready for a deluge of hits," states Rodgers.

American Express cardholders will have access to presale tickets beginning at 10 a.m. on Monday, and tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 28.

