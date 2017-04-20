C-Notes

Thursday, April 20, 2017

C-Notes

Former Clevelander Touring with Theatrical Concert 'Decades Rewind'

Posted By on Thu, Apr 20, 2017 at 7:20 AM

A brand new theatrical concert that features more than 60 songs blended into unique medleys from the '60s, '70s and '80s, Decades Rewind aims to bring your rock music memories to life with over 100 costume changes and videos that turn back time. You'll hear everything from Aretha to Zeppelin.

The show, which comes to the Ohio Theatre tonight, represents a homecoming for guitarist Jimmy DeLisi. Raised in one of Cleveland’s poorest projects, he initially learned to play on a $5 guitar he bought from a neighborhood kid.

Over the course of his career, DeLisi has played with Quiet Riot’s Kevin DuBrow and Frankie Banali, surf guitar legend Gary Hoey, members of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Firehouse’s Bruce Waibel and the Gregg Allman Band.

Featuring over 60 songs, the show “effortlessly blends unique medleys from the most prominent decades in music history” and features an 8-piece rock band.

The performance takes place tonight at 7:30. Tickets are $41 to $47.

