Hunger Network Announces Details of the Inaugural East Bank Bacon & Kegs Festival

The locally based Hunger Network
aims to reduce hunger in Cleveland by providing nutritious food to over 45,000 residents each month, more than 31% of whom are children.
Cuyahoga County’s largest direct emergency food distribution network, the non-profit serves 6.5 million meals per year as it allocates 94 percent of every dollar raised to buying food for those in need.
Now, the Hunger Network has just announced it’ll host the inaugural East Bank Bacon & Eggs, a fund-raising festival. The free event will take place from noon to 10 p.m. on the East Bank of the Flats.
“We’re excited to bring this festival to the Cleveland community and support a great cause,” says Heidi Yanok, Director of Marketing for Flats East Bank, in a press release. “Plus, who could think of a better way to raise money for the Hunger Network than with bacon?”
The day will feature a “bacon-infused menu” catered by local restaurants and chefs. The food will be paired with craft beer and there will be live music. All of the proceeds will go toward the Hunger Network.