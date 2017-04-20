Last Night's Flash Floods Hit Sam's Club and Burger King in Brooklyn Really Hard

Not everyone was completely worried about the situation:
A few more flooding photos from Parma / outside the Sams Club. Drivers should avoid Brook Park Road #OHwx pic.twitter.com/iRE7yItfd4— Cleveland 19 News (@cleveland19news) April 20, 2017
Severe storm warnings are in effect until Thursday evening. People are advised to stay clear of the flooding zones.
2 guys are in ridgewood golf course's parking lot floating on inner tubes. Greatest thing I've seen all day 😂— Pk (@CaptainKirk_95) April 20, 2017
