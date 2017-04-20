Scene & Heard

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Thursday, April 20, 2017

Scene & Heard

Last Night's Flash Floods Hit Sam's Club and Burger King in Brooklyn Really Hard

Posted By on Thu, Apr 20, 2017 at 11:18 AM

click to enlarge Brooklyn Sam's Club during yesterday's flash flooding. - PHOTO VIA MAILMANTAZ/INSTAGRAM
  • Photo via mailmantaz/Instagram
  • Brooklyn Sam's Club during yesterday's flash flooding.
The rain fell hard in Cuyahoga County Wednesday, bringing flash floods to Brooklyn and Parma. Among the businesses bearing the brunt of the waterlogged affair were Brooklyn's Sam's Club and Burger King.

Sam's Club employees witnessed water quickly pouring through the front sliding doors. In the aftermath, inches of standing water remained inside, while cars in the parking lot were nearly submerged.

Meanwhile, at the nearby Burger King, employees were stranded in Whopper Hell when water began rushing in from seemingly everywhere. They had to be rescued via boat, but Brooklyn officials say that so far no one has been injured in the flooding. Plenty of damage was left at the businesses and to untold numbers of cars. Gonna be a busy insurance day.

While last night's destruction was no joke:
Not everyone was completely worried about the situation:
Severe storm warnings are in effect until Thursday evening. People are advised to stay clear of the flooding zones.


Tags: , , , , , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Rover Pipeline Spills More Than 2 Million Gallons of 'Drilling Fluid' in Ohio Wetlands, One Month After Construction Began Read More

  2. Do You Care That Geraldo Rivera is Moving to Cleveland This Summer? Read More

  3. You Could Own Carl Monday's Infamous Trench Coat Read More

  4. Luca Italian Cuisine to Open Second Location in Westlake Read More

  5. Reward Now Offered for Info about Double Murder at Mr. Cars on E. 185th Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation