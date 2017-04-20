Scene & Heard

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Thursday, April 20, 2017

Scene & Heard

You Could Own Carl Monday's Infamous Trench Coat

Posted By on Thu, Apr 20, 2017 at 10:20 AM

click to enlarge JAMES DOUGLAS SHIELDS
  • James Douglas Shields
In a gesture of profound self-sacrifice, Carl Monday, the local baron of TV investigative news, is offering his infamous trench coat up for auction to raise money for public television.  

"The trench coat to me feels like an old pair of jeans," Monday told the Cleveland 19 Digital Team. "I feel comfortable in it. And on many a day ... it also keeps me dry!"

It is unlikely that the trench coat up for auction was Monday's first and certainly not his only trench coat. Monday admitted that he's had "seven or eight" over his distinguished career in Cleveland media.

But the digital team insists that Monday's London Fog trench has been worn in the field.

The item will be among many sold as part of WVIZ/PBS's live television auction April 20-23, a "rite of spring" for local public TV. Beginning at 3 p.m. Thursday, viewers can also bid on items online.

Monday, who's perhaps best remembered for his investigation into a serial masturbator at a regional public library (if you're going to hunt masturbators, best to slick up in a trench coat to protect yourself from errant splooge), a piece that inspired a Daily Show parody and international renown, was the subject of a Scene profile in 2016.

He lately caravanned to Erie, Pennsylvania with other local media in the aftermath of the Steve Stephens shooting.  And like other local media, he managed to alchemize the tragedy and philosophical quandary of a highly publicized murder and subsequent suicide into material about McDonald's.




Tags: , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of Carl Monday, Trench Coat

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Rover Pipeline Spills More Than 2 Million Gallons of 'Drilling Fluid' in Ohio Wetlands, One Month After Construction Began Read More

  2. Do You Care That Geraldo Rivera is Moving to Cleveland This Summer? Read More

  3. Luca Italian Cuisine to Open Second Location in Westlake Read More

  4. 'Cars 3' Promotional Event Headed to Public Square Read More

  5. Reward Now Offered for Info about Double Murder at Mr. Cars on E. 185th Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation