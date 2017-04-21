Friday, April 21, 2017
Comedian Jim Breuer to Perform at Hilarities Tonight and Tomorrow Night
By Liz Trenholme
on Fri, Apr 21, 2017 at 7:26 AM
Things are tough for Jim Breuer.He's got three adorable kids who torture him and make his hangover unbearable. The second one was born with a broken volume control and their favorite antics are conducting parades with pots and pans at 6 in the morning. Poor dude.
As if that wasn't enough, they never want to be part of family pictures and they force their poor dad to play Barbie dolls for hours on end.
Breuer's drunken-dad shtick can be alarming at times, but he's actually pretty funny and obviously loves his family. If you have kids, you'll cringe but relate. If you don't have kids, he'll probably convince you to delay that decision a little longer.
Breuer is in town for two days, with appearances tonight at 7:30 and 10 and tomorrow night at 7 and 9:30 at Hilarities Fourth Street Theatre at Pickwick & Frolic
. Tickets are $35.
