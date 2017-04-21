Everything You Need to Know About Record Store Day in Cleveland

click to enlarge
It’s no secret that Record Store Day has helped revitalize the sagging sales of independent brick and mortar record stores everywhere
. Now celebrating its 10th Anniversary, the big event hits Saturday touting limited-edition titles from artists like David Bowie, Johnny Cash, Prince, the Cure, Aqua and, of course, the Cars.
Below is a list of Cleveland area record stores (officially and unofficially) participating in the day’s music-filled festivities.
You may have to stand in a few lines tomorrow, and elbow through a bunch of hipsters to get what you want, but it should all be worth it in the end.
A Separate Reality Records
2678 W.14th St., 216-644-7934
While the shop is not officially affiliated with Record Store Day this year, they plan to offer 10 percent off on all records tomorrow. The store opens at 11 a.m.
Loop in Tremont: Coffee, Art and Records
2180 W 11th St, 216-298-5096
Plan to get your coffee and records here tomorrow when Loop in Tremont opens at 8 a.m. And if the caffeine doesn't keep you going, their in-house DJ should. To see a full listing of the titles they’ll have in check here.
Music Saves
15801 S. Waterloo Rd., 216-481-1875
Music Saves is closed today in preparation for the big event tomorrow. They’ll open the doors at 8 a.m. and only let a designated amount of people in to keep the hordes at bay. See what titles they’ll have on hand right here.
Feel free to also check out Beachland Ballroom's Record Store Day Celebration
just down the block, which will feature music from Bummed Out, Forager and the DJ Spoon Bros starting at 3 p.m.
Young Kings Record Store
1418 W. 29th St., 216-804-3453
Only open since November, Young Kings provides listeners with a more selective taste of rap, R&B and jazz records. Do expect an in-house DJ set here along with exclusive vinyl and apparel. The shop opens at 10 a.m. for Record Store Day. Find out more right here.
The Exchange
1836 1/2 Coventry Road, Cleveland Heights, 216-321-1887
Opening at 10 a.m., the Cleveland Heights Exchange plans to have a limited amount of Record Store Day albums on release. But that's just one of the their local stores. Each location, including Lakewood, North Olmstead and Parma Heights, will each have its own offerings. Check those locations out right here
My Mind’s Eye
16010 Detroit Ave, Lakewood, 216-521-6660
Opening at 8 a.m., My Mind's Eye plans to have many of the days exclusive releases, along with additional used vinyl and guest DJs spinning all day long
.
Blue Arrow Records
16001 Waterloo Rd., 216-486-2415
This record shop plans to host customer appreciation day in lieu of Record Store Day. The itinerary includes a guest DJs and live music from Part-Time Lover at 2 p.m.
Read about all 500-plus releases right here.
And find more participating Northeast Ohio stores here.