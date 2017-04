Haters Roast: The Shady Tour Comes to the Ohio Theatre

click to enlarge

Self-professed "sharp-tongued queens" from RuPaul's Drag Race take to the stage tonight with "stingers and zingers" as they address issues ranging from politics to love and social media at a show dubbed Haters Roast: The Shady Tour RuPaul won't be on hand for the festivities but Bob the Drag Queen, Jinkx Monsoon, Darienne Lake, Acid Betty, Alaska, Kim Chi, Ginger Minj and Phi Phi O'Hara all will make appearances. Expect them to hurl obscenity-filled insults at one another.The show begins at 8 at the Ohio Theatre . Tickets are $29 to $164.