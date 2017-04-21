Arts District

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Friday, April 21, 2017

Arts District

Haters Roast: The Shady Tour Comes to the Ohio Theatre

Posted By on Fri, Apr 21, 2017 at 9:04 AM

click to enlarge spotlight_hatersroast_17-a25cad3a0c.jpg
Self-professed "sharp-tongued queens" from RuPaul's Drag Race take to the stage tonight with "stingers and zingers" as they address issues ranging from politics to love and social media at a show dubbed Haters Roast: The Shady Tour.


RuPaul won't be on hand for the festivities but Bob the Drag Queen, Jinkx Monsoon, Darienne Lake, Acid Betty, Alaska, Kim Chi, Ginger Minj and Phi Phi O'Hara all will make appearances. Expect them to hurl obscenity-filled insults at one another.

The show begins at 8 at the Ohio Theatre. Tickets are $29 to $164.


Tags: , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of Haters Roast: The Shady Tour, Ohio Theatre

  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Rover Pipeline Spills More Than 2 Million Gallons of 'Drilling Fluid' in Ohio Wetlands, One Month After Construction Began Read More

  2. Rhino Records to Release Limited Edition of the Cars' 'Live at the Agora, 1978' for Record Store Day Read More

  3. Last Night's Flash Floods Hit Sam's Club and Burger King in Brooklyn Really Hard Read More

  4. Can Cleveland Please Get a Few More Elected Leaders Like Cincinnati's? Read More

  5. Revisiting Punk's Glory Days with the Damned Singer Dave Vanian Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation