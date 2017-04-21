Friday, April 21, 2017
Haters Roast: The Shady Tour Comes to the Ohio Theatre
By Jeff Niesel
on Fri, Apr 21, 2017 at 9:04 AM
Self-professed "sharp-tongued queens" from RuPaul's Drag Race take to the stage tonight with "stingers and zingers" as they address issues ranging from politics to love and social media at a show dubbed Haters Roast: The Shady Tour
RuPaul won't be on hand for the festivities but Bob the Drag Queen, Jinkx Monsoon, Darienne Lake, Acid Betty, Alaska, Kim Chi, Ginger Minj and Phi Phi O'Hara all will make appearances. Expect them to hurl obscenity-filled insults at one another.
The show begins at 8 at the Ohio Theatre
. Tickets are $29 to $164.
