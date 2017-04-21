Scene & Heard

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Friday, April 21, 2017

Scene & Heard

Police Identify Another Potential Stolen Vehicle from Car Dealership Double Murder

Posted By on Fri, Apr 21, 2017 at 4:01 PM

click to enlarge mercedes1.jpg
A 6 p.m. vigil at Mr. Cars in Collinwood will honor the memory of Mike Kuznik and Trina Tomola, who were shot and killed, along with their pet dog, one week ago at their used car dealership.

"Tonight we will honor a family and demand justice for their killers," said councilman Mike Polensek in a press release Friday. "We refuse, on behalf of all Clevelanders, to let a group of violent predators define our neighborhood and the good people in it."

Meanwhile, the investigation continues.

Police had released information about two vehicles that were thought to have been stolen on the night of the murders, but both have now been accounted for. One, a 1999 Chevy Tahoe, was legally purchased the week prior. The other, a BMW 528i, was found on W. 48th near Denison Thursday evening. A man was arrested there on other warrants but isn't thought to be connected to the Kuznik murders.

As of Friday, there are still no suspects in the case.

Police have released information about another car that may have been stolen from Mr. Cars, though. It is a dark blue 2006 Mercedes-Benz SL, a four-door sedan. (See photo above and below.) A reward of up to $7,500 has been offered, and those with information are asked to contact investigators at (216) 623-5464, or Crime Stoppers at (216) 252-7463.

click to enlarge mercedes2.png



Tags: , , , , , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Project 29 Joining Westside's High-End Apartment Boom, Stoking Neighborhood 'Growing Pains' Read More

  2. Rover Pipeline Spills More Than 2 Million Gallons of 'Drilling Fluid' in Ohio Wetlands, One Month After Construction Began Read More

  3. Everything You Need to Know About Record Store Day in Cleveland Read More

  4. Case Western Students, Faculty Talk Public Safety Concerns in Wake of Steve Stephens Manhunt Read More

  5. Rhino Records to Release Limited Edition of the Cars' 'Live at the Agora, 1978' for Record Store Day Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation