Police Identify Another Potential Stolen Vehicle from Car Dealership Double Murder

A 6 p.m. vigil at Mr. Cars in Collinwood will honor the memory of Mike Kuznik and Trina Tomola, who were shot and killed, along with their pet dog, one week ago at their used car dealership."Tonight we will honor a family and demand justice for their killers," said councilman Mike Polensek in a press release Friday. "We refuse, on behalf of all Clevelanders, to let a group of violent predators define our neighborhood and the good people in it."Meanwhile, the investigation continues.Police had released information about two vehicles that were thought to have been stolen on the night of the murders, but both have now been accounted for. One, a 1999 Chevy Tahoe, was legally purchased the week prior. The other, a BMW 528i, was found on W. 48th near Denison Thursday evening. A man was arrested there on other warrants but isn't thought to be connected to the Kuznik murders.As of Friday, there are still no suspects in the case.Police have released information about another car that may have been stolen from Mr. Cars, though. It is a dark blue 2006 Mercedes-Benz SL, a four-door sedan. (See photo above and below.) A reward of up to $7,500 has been offered, and those with information are asked to contact investigators at (216) 623-5464, or Crime Stoppers at (216) 252-7463.