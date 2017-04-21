Scene & Heard

Friday, April 21, 2017

Scene & Heard

Willoughby Brewing Company to Host the 17th Annual Karen Foundation Fundraiser for Multiple Sclerosis

Posted By on Fri, Apr 21, 2017 at 11:30 AM

click to enlarge 17499481_10154571648698473_3839384912829554910_n.jpg
The highly anticipated NFL draft offers the floundering Browns yet another chance to get their team back on track. The organization has a tendency to blow it so fans usually don’t have high hopes that the franchise will choose the right player.

The Karen Foundation for Multiple Sclerosis will host its 17th annual fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Draft Day (April 29) at the Willoughby Brewing Company. This year’s theme — “the 2017 unDraft Party – Watch the Orange & Brown Draft Wrong, While We Party Right!” Emmett Golden from ESPN Cleveland "The Next Level" will serve as the MC. Tickets are $40 in advance, $50 at the door.

The Karen Foundation raises funds to provide respite care for families in Northeast Ohio affected in some way by Multiple Sclerosis.

“Our goal this year is to reach $200,000 in total donations – making the Karen Foundation the third largest contributor to the Ohio Buckeye Respite Care Program” says Executive Director David Toth in a press release. “We wouldn’t be successful without our attendee’s and most importantly, our sponsors [Ganeden, Orlando Bakery, the Envelope Printery, Rebecca Adele PR & Events, Balanced Family, The News Herald, ESPN Cleveland, Diamond Hill, DBH Builders, the Cleveland Oktoberfest].

The Karen Foundation has impacted over 200 families in the last 15 years and contributed more than $175,000 in donations. This year’s event has special significance as the name sake of the organization, Karen Bradley, lost her battle to Multiple Sclerosis at the end of last year.

“This event meant a lot to my mom, and I look forward to carrying on her legacy for many years to come” says Joe Bradley President and founder of the Karen Foundation for MS. He first hosted the event in his basement.

This year’s event will feature Browns, Indians and Cavs alumni, including Indians star Carlos Baerga and Ohio State alum Troy Smith.

Local rock acts the Flannel Planet, Light of Two Moons and the Kevin McCarthy Band will perform, and there will be a Grand Prize Raffle, an Epic Silent Auction, an appearance by Extreme Fire Breathing Bartender Robbie Flair, magicians and balloon Artists and "super awesome caricature artists."

