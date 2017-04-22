Arts District

Saturday, April 22, 2017

Arts District

Gathering Place Benefit to Take Place Tonight at Gray's Armory

Posted By on Sat, Apr 22, 2017 at 9:22 AM

A non-profit, community-based cancer support center that focuses on "the social, emotional, physical and spiritual needs of individuals with cancer and their family and friends," the Gathering Place hosts the second annual GatherPalooza fundraiser at Grays Armory today from 6:30 to 11 p.m.

The event will feature a Battle of the Bands between local acts Witness Protection, the Retractors, Faith and Whiskey, and 80-HD, rock bands that include Cleveland area professionals in health care, law and insurance.

Proceeds support the free services offered at the Gathering Place. A raffle promises the chance to win two nights/three days at the Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World. The prize package includes roundtrip airfare. General admission tickets are $100 and VIP tickets cost $175.

General admission includes food stations along with two complimentary drink tickets. VIP tickets also include a seat at a reserved table and open bar access.


