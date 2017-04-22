Saturday, April 22, 2017
Old City Soda and Cleveland Whiskey to Hold Pop-Up Cocktail Party
By Jeff Niesel
on Sat, Apr 22, 2017 at 7:18 AM
Cleveland Whiskey
has teamed up with the folks at Old City Soda
for the second event in their 2017 Remix open house series
. Dubbed the Old City Soda Pop-up Cocktail Party, the event will feature tastings, distillery tours, snacks, giveaways and entertainment.
Guests can sample Collins-style cocktail creations made especially for the event. All the "fixings" to make each cocktail at home will be available as well. Guests who purchase a bottle of bourbon and a four-pack of soda will receive a limited edition Old City Soda + Cleveland Whiskey Collins glass.
The event takes place from noon to 4 p.m. today inside the Cleveland Whiskey distillery.
