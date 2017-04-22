Bites

Saturday, April 22, 2017

Bites

Old City Soda and Cleveland Whiskey to Hold Pop-Up Cocktail Party

Posted By on Sat, Apr 22, 2017 at 7:18 AM

click to enlarge 17796576_1623059677708785_2131518355088052259_n.jpg
Cleveland Whiskey has teamed up with the folks at Old City Soda for the second event in their 2017 Remix open house series. Dubbed the Old City Soda Pop-up Cocktail Party, the event will feature tastings, distillery tours, snacks, giveaways and entertainment.


Guests can sample Collins-style cocktail creations made especially for the event. All the "fixings" to make each cocktail at home will be available as well. Guests who purchase a bottle of bourbon and a four-pack of soda will receive a limited edition Old City Soda + Cleveland Whiskey Collins glass.

The event takes place from noon to 4 p.m. today inside the Cleveland Whiskey distillery.


