Monday, April 24, 2017

Beachwood Yours Truly to Reopen this Week After a Year of Construction

Posted By on Mon, Apr 24, 2017 at 9:07 AM

click to enlarge Rendering of new Beachwood exterior - RSA ARCHITECTS
  • RSA Architects
  • Rendering of new Beachwood exterior

The wait is almost over. It’s been a year since the Beachwood location of Yours Truly Restaurant was closed for major renovations. Finally, on April 25, the public will see what the new and improved store looks like.

The aging structure, which became the first Yours Truly in 1981, required significant improvements to bring it up to modern standards.

“This has allowed us to be handicapped accessible, convert the dining room to more comfortable booth seating and put in a whole new infrastructure,” explains owner Larry Shibley, adding that the restaurant also gained new plumbing, foundation and other essential improvements.

That location joins others in Chagrin Falls, Shaker Square, Hudson, Mayfield Village, Medina, Mentor, Rockside and the newest in Downtown Cleveland.


Tags: ,

Jump to comments (0)
