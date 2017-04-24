Scene & Heard

Monday, April 24, 2017

Scene & Heard

Cuyahoga County Jail Guard Arrested for Allegedly Dealing Heroin, Cocaine, Ecstasy

Posted By on Mon, Apr 24, 2017 at 1:04 PM

click to enlarge screen_shot_2017-04-24_at_12.46.27_pm.png
Brian Salters, who's been a corrections officer at the Cuyahoga County jail since 2013, was arrested earlier this month by Cleveland police officers with the fifth district vice squad.

Arrest records show that Salters was caught with marijuana, heroin, coke and ecstasy, and that officers witnessed Salters doing hand-to-hand exchanges.

He's on unpaid leave from the county after charges were brought for drug trafficking. He was briefly in custody at the very jail where he worked but has posted bond.

Salters is the second Cuyahoga County jail officer caught up in drug investigations this year. Previously, Kamara Austin was arrested for allegedly smuggling heroin into the facility for an inmate.


