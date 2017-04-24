Scene & Heard

Monday, April 24, 2017

Scene & Heard

Jackson, Budish, Kelley, "Cavs Reps" to Make "Major Announcement" on Q Deal Hours Before Council Vote

Posted By on Mon, Apr 24, 2017 at 2:35 PM

click to enlarge SAM ALLARD / SCENE
  • Sam Allard / Scene
City Council President Kevin Kelley, joined by Mayor Frank Jackson (or officials from his office), County Executive Armond Budish, and a slew of civic leaders and Cavs reps — including, perhaps, Dan Gilbert himself —- will hold a press conference at 3:30 p.m. on the steps of City Hall to stump for the Quicken Loans Arena renovation deal hours before the council vote.

(Update: A Cavs' spokesperson said Gilbert will not be part of the announcement.)

A press released touted a "major development" in the deal. If there is one, it will once again have been negotiated behind closed doors and without the input of the public. And a major development is frankly absurd this late in the game — if it is indeed significant, it ought to be debated in committee.

City Council has held firm at 11-6, with Councilmen Reed, Dow, Cummins, Polensek, Johnson and Conwell voting NO on the deal, which would commit an estimated $88 million from 2023-2034 from a portion of the Q admissions tax. Reed said that tonight, he'll ask his colleagues to put the issue on the ballot themselves, because a referendum is a foregone conclusion.

Congresswoman Marcia Fudge was rumored to be attending, or at least to have been invited. Fudge's press secretary confirmed to Scene that the congresswoman was in D.C. on legislative business but that she would  be releasing a media advisory at around 3 p.m.

“The proposed Q renovation is an all-around good deal,” said Council President Kelley in the release. “But the deal just got better.”


