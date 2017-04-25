Scene & Heard

Tuesday, April 25, 2017

Scene & Heard

Attorneys May Sue AT&T Over 'Digital Redlining' in Cleveland, Other Major Cities

Posted By on Tue, Apr 25, 2017 at 12:09 PM

click to enlarge NDIA
  • NDIA
Florida-based attorney Daryl Parks sent a letter to AT&T top brass this week, hinting at a possible lawsuit over the company's documented exclusion of poor, mostly black neighborhoods in cities like Cleveland. During the late 2000s and early 2010s, AT&T skipped over neighborhoods like Glenville and Hough as it rolled out its U-Verse technology.

Because state legislators stripped away local telecom regulations over the past decade, AT&T was permitted to cherry-pick its customer bases. The internet was considered a utility in Ohio until 2010.

Daryl Parks' letter lays out concerns over digital redlining that were first raised by the National Digital Inclusion Alliance earlier this year, as Cleveland.com's Jane Morice reports.

(Clevelanders will remember Parks and fellow partner Benjamin Crump from their representation of Samaria Rice in the early days of her wrongful death lawsuit against the city of Cleveland.)

The digital redlining is not unique to Cleveland. As the NDIA points out in its reporting — and in data shared with Scene — that AT&T used state laws in Ohio and Michigan to systematically exclude the poorest residential customer bases in cities like Toledo, Detroit and Dayton as well.

Scene left a message with Parks' office this morning, and we'll update this story as his firm's intent becomes more clear.

click to enlarge Lucas County (Toledo) - NDIA
  • NDIA
  • Lucas County (Toledo)

click to enlarge Wayne County (Detroit) - NDIA
  • NDIA
  • Wayne County (Detroit)

click to enlarge Montgomery County (Dayton) - NDIA
  • NDIA
  • Montgomery County (Dayton)



Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

