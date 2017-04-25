Scene Podcasts

Tuesday, April 25, 2017

On the Cavs' Sweep, Why Lindor's Not Sweating a New Contract, and ESPN's Dan Dakich on LeBron and College Basketball — The A to Z Podcast With Andre Knott and Zac Jackson

Posted By on Tue, Apr 25, 2017 at 11:49 AM

click to enlarge newlogo.jpeg

Andre and Zac discuss the Cavs' sweep, why Frankie Lindor isn't sweating a new deal, the lingering quarterback question and more. Then, ESPN college basketball analyst and Indianapolis radio host Dan Dakich discusses why he'll never disparage LeBron again, why he doesn't miss coaching and the overall state of college basketball.

Subscribe to A to Z on iTunes here.




