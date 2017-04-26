Arts District

Wednesday, April 26, 2017

Arts District

Apollo's Fire Closes Its 25th Season With Beethoven Plus Five More Classical Music Events to Hit This Week

Posted By on Wed, Apr 26, 2017 at 11:22 AM

Cellist Jeffrey Zeigler will play a program of contemporary music by Andy Akiho, JG Thirlwell, Randall Woolf, Philip Glass, John Zorn, and Paola Prestini at Transformer Station in Hingetown on the Cleveland Museum of Art’s Performing Arts series on Wednesday, April 26 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are available online.

Vox Luminis, a fine choir from Namur, Belgium, will return to Cleveland to sing 16th- and 17th-century British music by Tallis, Purcell, Byrd, Whyte, and Morley — including music written for the funerals of Queens Elizabeth and Mary — at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in downtown Cleveland on Wednesday, April 26 at 7:30 pm. Lionel Meunier conducts, and the performance is free.

It’s the end of the 25th season for Cleveland’s Baroque Orchestra, Apollo’s Fire, and the ensemble is moving into the 19th century for a festival of music by Beethoven and Schubert. Berlin Philharmonic first concertmaster Noah Bendix-Balgley joins Jeannette Sorrell and the ensemble for his period instrument debut in Beethoven’s Violin Concerto in four concerts from Thursday, April 27 through Sunday, April 30. Come early to hear Harvard professor Thomas Forrest Kelly talk about Beethoven’s Vienna an hour before each performance. On Saturday, April 29, you can learn Viennese salon dancing from Julie Andrijeski and hear tenor Karim Sulayman and members of the Orchestra recreate a “Schubertiade” or Viennese house concert. See our Concert Listings page for details.

Cleveland Opera Theater will stage Mozart’s The Marriage of Figaro at the Masonic Auditorium Performing Arts Center on Friday, April 28 at 7:30 pm and Sunday, April 30 at 3:00 pm. Christopher Holmes stars as Figaro, Scott Skiba directs, and Domenico Boyagian conducts the COT Orchestra. Tickets available online.

For its season finale, the Cleveland Classical Guitar Society will present Sérgio & Odair Assad at Plymouth Church in Shaker Heights on Sunday, April 30 at 3:00 pm — a departure from the Society’s usual Saturday evening time slot. The brothers will play a program of Spanish and Brazilian music. Tickets available online.

The Cleveland Orchestra’s annual semi-staged opera production will be Claude Debussy’s dreamy Pelléas and Mélisande, conducted by Franz Welser-Möst, and sung in French with English supertitles. The cast features baritone Stéphane Degout, bass-baritone Hanno Müller-Brachmann, bass Peter Rose, and mezzo-soprano Nancy Maultsby in a made-for-Cleveland production designed by Yuval Sharon (who staged The Cunning Little Vixen in 2014). There are performances on Tuesday, May 2, Thursday, May 4, and Saturday, May 6 at 7:30 pm. Tickets can be ordered online from the Severance Hall box office.

For details of these and many other events, visit the ClevelandClassical.com Concert Listings page.


