Next Year's Rock Hall Inductions to Take Place on April 14 at Public Hall

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductions will now take place in Cleveland every other year, and the Rock Hall has just announced a date (April 14) and a venue (Public Hall) for the 33rd annual ceremony.
A series of events, including a community celebration with free admission to the Rock Hall, a dedication for the 2018 Inductee exhibit, and other “rock and roll themed events and activities at the Rock Hall and throughout the city.”
Radiohead will be eligible for the first time and appears to be a likely candidate for induction.
The 2017 Induction Ceremony makes its debut on HBO at 8 p.m. on April 29. That ceremony honored Joan Baez, ELO, Journey, Nile Rodgers, Pearl Jam, Tupac Shakur and Yes. Special guests at the Inductions included Lenny Kravitz, Alicia Keys, Snoop Dog, YG, Pharrell Williams, T.I., Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson, Jackson Browne, Pat Monahan, Dhani Harrison, Mary Chapin Carpenter and Indigo Girls.
A special exhibit dedicated to this year's inductees will remain on view through late winter at the Rock Hall.