7 Concerts to Catch This Weekend

FRIDAY, APRIL 28
Hollis Brown/Matthew Hoover & the Supersaints
Singer Mike Montali and guitarist Jon Bonilla, the main songwriters in the roots rock act Hollis Brown, grew up listening to the classics. That certainly comes across on the group’s 2015 album, 3 Shots
. With its hushed vocals and intricate guitar work, album opener “Cathedral” recalls the great singers and songwriters from the ’70s — think Jackson Browne, Neil Young or James Taylor. The band's current single, the uptempo “Run Right To You,” features soulful vocals and a touch of organ. There’s an Ohio connection here too as drummer Andrew Zehnal hails from Cleveland. (Jeff Niesel), 8 p.m., $10. Musica
The Damned 40th Anniversary Tour/Bleached/Sweepyheads
Formed in 1976, the Damned released what is arguably the first-ever British punk single and album. They also became the first UK punk act to tour America. Last year, the band celebrated the 40th anniversary of the release of its first single, “New Rose,” with a limited edition 7-inch reissue that included original artwork, picture disc and exclusive fold out poster. Earlier this year, to celebrate the 40th anniversary of its 1977 album, Damned Damned Damned
, the group released a special Art of the Album: Deluxe Edition of the album. The group's 40th anniversary tour in support of the disc swings into town tonight. Expect the show to be a raucous good time. (Niesel) 7 p.m., $23. House of Blues
SATURDAY, APRIL 29
Lewis Del Mar/Anna Wise
Brooklyn-based indie-pop singer Anna Wise’s talent speaks for itself: as both a solo artist and part of her duo Sonnymoon, Wise has constructed dreamy, lilting pop compositions that border on the surreal. Her vocal instrument shines through her diverse accompaniments, whether bouncy synths or ambient clouds of wavy, wonky instrumentation. If you need a co-sign to tip the scale though, take it from frequent collaborator Kendrick Lamar. Lamar has handpicked Wise to sing and write – credited and uncredited – on his last four albums, even earning a Grammy together for their collaboration on To Pimp A Butterfly
’s "These Walls." Her tantalizing, gel-like voice has been injected prominently throughout his discography: “Money Trees,” “Real,” “Bitch Don’t Kill My Vibe,” “[untitled 01],” and Damn’s “PRIDE." Wise opens for Lewis Del Mar, the experimental Brooklyn pop duo who bring the funk in their own right. With frequent and reasonably apt comparisons to Alt-J, Lewis Del Mar will perform from its catchy, self-titled 2016 debut album. (Lawrence Neil), 8:30 p.m., $13 ADV, $15 DOS. Beachland Ballroom
Juliana Hatfield/Joyframe
Way back in the early '90s, singer-songwriter Juliana Hatfield started with the Black Babies before branching into the Juliana Hatfield Trio and then releasing albums and touring as a solo act. When it came time to sit and write the songs for a new studio album, Pussycat
, she initially ran into a serious case of writer’s block. The presidential election inspired her to write songs that address divisiveness of the affair. Hatfield produced the album and played every instrument other than drums. She even shot the video for the tune “Short-fingered Man,” a song that benefits from a meaty guitar riff and a propulsive drumbeat. Expect to hear it at tonight's show, which is part of a short set of tour dates. (Niesel) 8 p.m., $20 ADV, $25 DOS. Mahall's 20 Lanes.
A Killer's Confession/Erasing Never
In the wake of his departure from the locally based metal act Mushroomhead, singer Waylon Reavis formed A Killers Confession and recorded the band's forthcoming debut, Unbroken
. Reavis enlisted Thom Hazaert and engineer/mixer Richard Easterling (American Head Charge, Doll Skin, Emperors and Elephants) to help produce the album, which he recorded at Richmond, Kentucky’s Third Sky Studio (American Head Charge, Doll Skin, Tantric). Expect to hear songs from it at tonight's show. (Niesel), 7 p.m., $12 ADV, $15 DOS. The Foundry
Beanie Sigel/Stalley/DJ Eso/Woulf/Zeil
A member of Maybach Music Group, Rick Ross’s always salient crew of troublemakers, Stalley hits the Grog Shop stage as he rounds off his Midwestern tour. Stalley’s sprawling discography has seen collaborations with a blue chip collection of backpackers and boom-bappers, crafting a distinctly midwestern feel that evokes languid summer nights, front porch stoops, and candy-painted Chevrolets. The Massilon-bred MC is entrenched in the influences of his home state, titling his debut album Ohio and continually reaffirming the Bone-Thugzian city/country duality. Stalley’s self-proclaimed “intelligent trunk music” sounds, as critic David Jeffries commented, like Houston icons “UGK were now running the Buckeye State.” While Stalley has simmered just below the mainstream like a Curren$y or Big K.R.I.T., he’s always holding a spot as your favorite rapper’s favorite rapper. Ex-Roc-A-Fella icon Beanie Sigel co-headlines, bringing a raw, veteran rasp that’s been a throughline since his late 90s collaborations with Jay-Z. (Neil), 9 p.m., $18 ADV, $20 DOS. Grog Shop
SUNDAY, APRIL 30
Moon Duo/Jackie Lynn
We’re catching Moon Duo in between releases of a two-volume collection of tunes. February’s Occult Architecture Vol. 1
establishes a fresh and major foothold for the nearly decade-old band. They’ve said before that this 2017 material is a step away from their earlier “genre tropes,” and we’ve excited to dig in to psych rockers like “Cross-Town Fade” and “Will of the Devil.” These two volumes are intricately crafted, with the first one embodying the dark side of a yin-yang dichotomy and the next one feeling warmer. (Occult Architecture Vol. 2
drops next month.) “Sevens,” one of the new tunes, pairs some nice, pulsing percussion with a droning synth line. It’s a fuzzy, dreamy throwback to the sort of fringe-pop that you heard more in the late 1980s, and it’s entirely of its own world. (Eric Sandy), 8:30 p.m., $13 ADV, $15 DOS. Beachland Tavern
