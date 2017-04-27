Scene Podcasts

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Thursday, April 27, 2017

Scene Podcasts

A Chat With Holden Laurence of the Modern Electric on His New Solo Album

Posted By on Thu, Apr 27, 2017 at 10:23 AM

Most people know Holden Laurence from his gig playing guitar for The Modern Electric. He's been busy, however, working on his album and it's ready for release. He sat down with Craig Lyndall to discuss the making of the album, his process for writing and creativity and much more. Because Holden is a giant sports fan as well, we discussed some sports at the end. Make sure you stick around to the end to hear one of the first three singles off the album, "Cover Me in Roses."

Check out the album:

BandCamp

Spotify

Amazon




Tags: , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of Music, Podcasts

  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Old Courthouse Event Rental Rate Jumping Up to $585 Per Hour Read More

  2. First Look: Forest City Shuffleboard Arena and Bar in Ohio City Read More

  3. What Led to Councilman Brian Cummins' Last-Minute Flip-Flop on the Q Deal? Read More

  4. Transgender Job Fair Returns to MetroHealth This Weekend to Counter Ongoing Employment Discrimination Read More

  5. Fourk to Bring New Life to Old Matchworks Building in Mentor Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation