A Chat With Holden Laurence of the Modern Electric on His New Solo Album

Most people know Holden Laurence from his gig playing guitar for The Modern Electric. He's been busy, however, working on his album and it's ready for release. He sat down with Craig Lyndall to discuss the making of the album, his process for writing and creativity and much more. Because Holden is a giant sports fan as well, we discussed some sports at the end. Make sure you stick around to the end to hear one of the first three singles off the album, "Cover Me in Roses."Check out the album: