Thursday, April 27, 2017

Centers for Families and Children Benefit Takes Place Tonight at El Carnicero

Posted By on Thu, Apr 27, 2017 at 8:12 AM

click to enlarge tl_2017_-_web_tile.jpg
The locally based Centers for Families and Children aims to improve lives through "integrated behavioral health, primary care, early learning and workforce services."

One of the oldest and largest nonprofits in Northeast Ohio, the Centers serve more than 20,000 people annually.

Tonight's seventh annual Taste Latino that takes place at 6 p.m. at El Carnicero in Lakewood supports the Centers' El Barrio Workforce Development Program and honors its history in the Latino community. The $75 ticket to the event includes a buffet of authentic Latin cuisine prepared by El Carnicero chef Eric Williams and an open bar.

Complimentary valet service will be provided. The Rice and Beans Band will perform and organizers will present awards to supporters of the El Barrio Workforce program.


