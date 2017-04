Old Courthouse Event Rental Rate Jumping Up to $585 Per Hour

click to enlarge Cuyahoga County

Getting married in Cleveland? Searching for a venue with decadent-ass photo ops that doesn't shatter the piggy bank? WHO ISN'T?Our wedding venue watch dogs slipped us word late last night —got wind from Cleveland.com : Cuyahoga County's historic courthouse on Lakeside Avenue, known colloquially as the "Old Courthouse," is getting pricier.The hourly rate (four-hour minimum rental) is rising from $525 to $585 on Saturdays and from $600 to $660 on Sundays and holidays. This is the first time the rate has increased in a decade. The $500 non-refundable deposit and the $125 hourly "photography fee" are still in effect. Renters can also reserve the Huntington Park Garage for $550 or $600. Here's the event rental page . If you've got the means, give the county some money folks. They've got a maxed-out credit card and they're trying to sell $140 million in bonds for an arena enhancement!