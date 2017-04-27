Thursday, April 27, 2017
Old Courthouse Event Rental Rate Jumping Up to $585 Per Hour
Posted
By Sam Allard
on Thu, Apr 27, 2017 at 9:06 AM
click to enlarge
Getting married in Cleveland? Searching for a venue with decadent-ass photo ops that doesn't shatter the piggy bank? WHO ISN'T?
Our wedding venue watch dogs slipped us word late last night — they
got wind from Cleveland.com
: Cuyahoga County's historic courthouse on Lakeside Avenue, known colloquially as the "Old Courthouse," is getting pricier.
The hourly rate (four-hour minimum rental) is rising from $525 to $585 on Saturdays and from $600 to $660 on Sundays and holidays. This is the first time the rate has increased in a decade. The $500 non-refundable deposit and the $125 hourly "photography fee" are still in effect. Renters can also reserve the Huntington Park Garage for $550 or $600.
Here's the event rental page
. If you've got the means, give the county some money folks. They've got a maxed-out credit card and they're trying to sell $140 million in bonds for an arena enhancement!
Tags: Cuyahoga County, Old Courthouse, Wedding venues Cleveland, Image