Rock Hall to Screen the Late Jonathan Demme's Film About Inductees in July

Late last year, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced a series of renovations. One of the “long-term” renovations included what the museum dubbed “The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Signature Experience.”Those enhancements will combine improved Inductee exhibits with a signature multimedia presentation production by Oscar-winning filmmaker Jonathan Demme.Yesterday, the talented Demme, who directed concert films such asandas well as the dramaand a slew of other fantastic films, passed away at age 73. He had completed his film for the Rock Hall, however, and it will make its debut on July 1."Jonathan had a keen ability to meld his passion for music and storytelling in works that showed us the world in a new light," says Rock Hall president and CEO Greg Harris in a statement. "It was an honor to have worked with him on one of his last projects."