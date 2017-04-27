Film

Thursday, April 27, 2017

Film

Short Films From Around the Country to Screen at the Canton Film Fest

Posted By on Thu, Apr 27, 2017 at 8:32 AM

click to enlarge unnamed.png
For the sixth year, the Canton Film Fest will return to downtown Canton for a three-day "film forward event."

The festival will feature short films made by independent directors from Canton, Northeast Ohio and all across the country.

Festivities kick off tonight at 6 at the Canton Palace Theatre with the Stark Cool Picture Prize Submissions followed by screenings of Safety Net, a film about a working class man struggling to keep his home from foreclosure, and Romeo is Bleeding, a movie about a turf war between two Northern Californian neighborhoods.

The directors of both films will participate in Q&A sessions after the screenings.

Tickets are just $5 per day. They can be purchased online at cantonpalacetheatre.org or by calling the Palace Box Office at 330-454-8172.


