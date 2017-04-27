Short Films From Around the Country to Screen at the Canton Film Fest

click to enlarge
For the sixth year, the Canton Film Fest will return to downtown Canton for a three-day "film forward event."
The festival will feature short films made by independent directors from Canton, Northeast Ohio and all across the country.
Festivities kick off tonight at 6 at the Canton Palace Theatre with the Stark Cool Picture Prize Submissions followed by screenings of Safety Net
, a film about a working class man struggling to keep his home from foreclosure, and Romeo is Bleeding
, a movie about a turf war between two Northern Californian neighborhoods.
The directors of both films will participate in Q&A sessions after the screenings.
Tickets are just $5 per day. They can be purchased online at cantonpalacetheatre.org
or by calling the Palace Box Office at 330-454-8172.