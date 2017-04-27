Scene & Heard

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Thursday, April 27, 2017

Scene & Heard

Street Sweeping Returns to Cleveland

Posted By on Thu, Apr 27, 2017 at 11:13 AM

click to enlarge street.png
It might not be as eye-catching and newsworthy as the city throwing tax revenue like Bourbon Street beads at Dan Gilbert and the Cavs, but, in other parts of City Hall, the Public Works Department is bringing back an old friend: the street sweeper.

Scene first caught glimpse of the hearty machines on a Gordon Square side street last week. Today, it's buzzing through Ward 2. The city is planning to post a full schedule of streets in the near future

The street sweeping program, of course, has taken a back seat to pothole repairs in recent years. Citing budget cuts, Public Works Director Michael Cox told WEWS two years ago that seasonal employees (street sweeping, leaf collection) were let go. The ripple effects of a city not providing basic street services are many, including street flooding and storm sewer backup.

Street sweeping was one of many promises embedded in the Issue 32 campaign last year, the ballot initiative that voters approved. You'll recall it as a .5-percent increase to our local income tax, widely pitched as a silver bullet for Cleveland's financial woes. Budgets are up ($4.6 million added to Public Works), and the city has begun adding jobs to its payroll.

One finds it difficult not to take the stance that while, in a vacuum, this is heartening, the overall context of public tax revenue distribution is uneven at best. Anyone interested in that dog's breakfast would do well to scan Cleveland journalist Roldo Bartimole's archives (Ctrl+F "public funds").




Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Old Courthouse Event Rental Rate Jumping Up to $585 Per Hour Read More

  2. First Look: Forest City Shuffleboard Arena and Bar in Ohio City Read More

  3. What Led to Councilman Brian Cummins' Last-Minute Flip-Flop on the Q Deal? Read More

  4. Attorneys May Sue AT&T Over 'Digital Redlining' in Cleveland, Other Major Cities: UPDATE Read More

  5. Transgender Job Fair Returns to MetroHealth This Weekend to Counter Ongoing Employment Discrimination Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation