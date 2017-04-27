Scene & Heard

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Thursday, April 27, 2017

Scene & Heard

Tony Zarella Has the Only Preview of the NFL Draft You Need

Posted By on Thu, Apr 27, 2017 at 2:53 PM

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT
  • Screenshot
The NFL Draft, as seen in Kevin Costner's entirely realistic Draft Day, can get pretty dramatic — especially when it comes to the Browns. And as the time has come again for Cleveland's football team to pick another "winner," and with all the speculation about who Sashi Brown and the braintrust have their sights set on, it's time to revisit Tony Zarella's breakdown of the nonsense terminology and garbage, cliched phrases that come along with the draft. We're looking at you "value pick."

In an eloquent two and a half minute rebuke last month, Zarella took on everything from racial coding to sportscasters who seem to be making it all up.

Just look at how Zarella describes the way a team picks a player:
There’s no “franchise QB” in this draft. There never is when the Browns pick, so at No. 12 they’ll want a “safe pick” — that’s just a guy we’ve heard of. Mitch Trubisky has a “big arm,” which means he’s tall and can throw hard.

It’s all so meaningless. You don’t want to “reach” — that’s taking a guy higher than everyone else had him in their mock draft. In the middle rounds, you go “best available,” or a guy who’s not as bad as whoever is still out there. In the later rounds, you want “value” picks. Those are also just guys that we’ve heard of.
And here he breaks down some his favorite meaningless phrases:
A guy with “intangibles” has no apparent skills.

A “tweener” plays more than 1 position and isn’t good at any of them.

A “winner” was on good teams in college. It means nothing.

A “workout warrior” looks good in the uniform, but can’t play.
Watch the whole refreshing video below: 
As for which lucky player the Browns will select first tonight, we've got our fingers crossed for anyone who isn't a tweener/winner/workout warrior.


Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments (1)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Appeals Court Shoots Down Cleveland's Gun Offender Registry Read More

  2. A Woman Pulled a Gun On Ohio City Barber After Son's Haircut Took Too Long Read More

  3. Live Nation to Celebrate National Concert Day with $20 Tickets Read More

  4. Xhibition in Ohio City is Doing A Special Release for the New Kanye West Yeezy Boost From Adidas, But You Gotta Get to the Store Tonight by 7 p.m. for a Chance to Buy Them Read More

  5. Cleveland's 'American Ninja Warrior' Taping Now Includes a Free Fan Fest, Obstacle Course Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation