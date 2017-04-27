Tony Zarella Has the Only Preview of the NFL Draft You Need

There’s no “franchise QB” in this draft. There never is when the Browns pick, so at No. 12 they’ll want a “safe pick” — that’s just a guy we’ve heard of. Mitch Trubisky has a “big arm,” which means he’s tall and can throw hard.And here he breaks down some his favorite meaningless phrases:
It’s all so meaningless. You don’t want to “reach” — that’s taking a guy higher than everyone else had him in their mock draft. In the middle rounds, you go “best available,” or a guy who’s not as bad as whoever is still out there. In the later rounds, you want “value” picks. Those are also just guys that we’ve heard of.
A guy with “intangibles” has no apparent skills.Watch the whole refreshing video below:
A “tweener” plays more than 1 position and isn’t good at any of them.
A “winner” was on good teams in college. It means nothing.
A “workout warrior” looks good in the uniform, but can’t play.
What NFL Draft analysts are really saying... pic.twitter.com/SKuYqzYrn8— Tony Zarrella (@TonyZ19) March 30, 2017
