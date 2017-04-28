Scene & Heard

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Friday, April 28, 2017

Scene & Heard

A Woman Pulled a Gun On Ohio City Barber After Son's Haircut Took Too Long

Posted By on Fri, Apr 28, 2017 at 1:38 PM

click to enlarge haircut.png

One woman grew impatient when her son's $6 haircut went longer than expected at the All-State Barber College in Ohio City two weeks ago. And then she did what anyone does when they're impatient: She pulled a gun on the barber cutting her 7-year-old son's hair, a police report said.

"I got two clips. I'll pop you," she allegedly said while pointing the gun at the barber.

All of this came to a head after the woman complained loudly multiple times about how slow the service was — although hair schools aren't exactly known for their speed. When the manager came over to investigate, that's when the weapon came out of her purse (as seen in the store camera footage above).

Eventually, after another barber came over to appease the situation, the handgun was put away and the haircut was finished.

Police are currently trying to track down the woman depicted in the video.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments (1)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Live Nation to Celebrate National Concert Day with $20 Tickets Read More

  2. Outlaw Country Inspired the Latest Offering From Singer-Songwriter Mike Posner Read More

  3. Xhibition in Ohio City is Doing A Special Release for the New Kanye West Yeezy Boost From Adidas, But You Gotta Get to the Store Tonight by 7 p.m. for a Chance to Buy Them Read More

  4. Dark Religious Comedy Aplenty in 'Hand to God' at Dobama Theatre Read More

  5. Appeals Court Shoots Down Cleveland's Gun Offender Registry Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation