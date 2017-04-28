Scene & Heard

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Friday, April 28, 2017

Scene & Heard

Appeals Court Shoots Down Cleveland's Gun Offender Registry

Posted By on Fri, Apr 28, 2017 at 2:23 PM

click to enlarge gun.jpg
A state appeals court this week ruled Cleveland's gun offender registry unconstitutional after several years of back-and-forth litigation over the local laws. The court insisted that state law supersedes local municipalities' attempts to regulate gun ownership.

You'll recall that Mayor Frank Jackson touted the registry as a big step forward in combating the city's gun violence. The idea was to force those convicted of gun-related crimes to register their firearm with a city database within five days that conviction — or face a separate charge that carried up to six months in jail or a $1,000 fine. (You may also recall that, early on, no one was participating.) Jackson has said that the city closely tracked its legal language with state law, though part of the goal here was to maintain local oversight of the registry, to keep convicted criminals close to the city's reach.

Ohioans for Concealed Carry challenged Cleveland's gun-control legislation, leading to the ongoing court cases. (Jackson has already said he'll be appealing this ruling.)

A plethora of other gun control-type laws passed in the last few years were also struck down by the appeals court this week. Jackson indicated that he plans to get the offender registry and similar laws back on the books in Cleveland by making "minor changes to the definitions of 'automatic weapons' and 'dangerous ordinance' in the City’s ordinances. Corrective language has already been proposed."

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments (1)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. A Woman Pulled a Gun On Ohio City Barber After Son's Haircut Took Too Long Read More

  2. Live Nation to Celebrate National Concert Day with $20 Tickets Read More

  3. Revisiting Punk's Glory Days with the Damned Singer Dave Vanian Read More

  4. Xhibition in Ohio City is Doing A Special Release for the New Kanye West Yeezy Boost From Adidas, But You Gotta Get to the Store Tonight by 7 p.m. for a Chance to Buy Them Read More

  5. Cleveland's 'American Ninja Warrior' Taping Now Includes a Free Fan Fest, Obstacle Course Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation