Local Indie Rockers Fascinating Premiere a New Single from Their Forthcoming Album

This weekend, the local indie rock act Fascinating celebrates the release of its second album, Picture This
, with a show at 9 p.m. on Saturday at the Happy Dog
with locals Cheap Clone, Perverts Again and Tasty.
Led by Ricky Hamilton, founder of the garage rock collective Quality Time, the band sounds sharp on Picture This
, a satisfying 16-minute set of fast-tempo scuzzy rock tunes.
Recorded mostly live and straight to tape, the disc possesses a raw energy (think the Stooges, but not as dark). In the wake of the release party at the Happy Dog
, the band heads out on a Midwest tour at the end of May.
The band has graciously let us premiere the album's second single, "Dangerous Times," which you can hear here
.