Local Indie Rockers Fascinating Premiere a New Single from Their Forthcoming Album

This weekend, the local indie rock act Fascinating celebrates the release of its second album,, with a show at 9 p.m. on Saturday at the Happy Dog with locals Cheap Clone, Perverts Again and Tasty.Led by Ricky Hamilton, founder of the garage rock collective Quality Time, the band sounds sharp on, a satisfying 16-minute set of fast-tempo scuzzy rock tunes. Recorded mostly live and straight to tape, the disc possesses a raw energy (think the Stooges, but not as dark). In the wake of the release party at the Happy Dog , the band heads out on a Midwest tour at the end of May.The band has graciously let us premiere the album's second single, "Dangerous Times," which you can hear here