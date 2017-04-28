Scene & Heard

Friday, April 28, 2017

Scene & Heard

Locked on Cavaliers Podcast: Scene Discusses Q Deal

Posted By on Fri, Apr 28, 2017 at 12:43 PM

Scene appeared on the "Locked on Cavaliers" podcast Friday for an in-depth conversation about the Quicken Loans Arena renovation deal.

Reporter Sam Allard, (hello there), spoke with Fear the Sword editor Chris Manning about what the deal has proposed, what its financial implications might be for the city and the county, and what's next for the opposition.

Two minor corrections: Scene erroneously said that the final county council vote on the deal was 10-3 in favor. The final count was actually 8-3. Scene also tried to think up some "A-list" talent that might perform at the Q. We're very sorry to report that the Beatles are no longer touring.

