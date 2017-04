Playhouse Square and Baldwin Wallace University Reprise the Rock Musical 'Lizzie'

click to enlarge

A rock roadshow retelling of the legend of Lizzie Borden, the daughter of a prominent businessman who axed her parents to death in their home,returns to the local stage this weekend.The performances at Playhouse Square mark the 10-year collaboration between Playhouse Square and the Baldwin Wallace University musical theater program. The first of four performances takes place at 7:30 tonight at the Ohio Theatre, where shows continue through Sunday. Tickets are $25.