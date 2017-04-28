Friday, April 28, 2017
Playhouse Square and Baldwin Wallace University Reprise the Rock Musical 'Lizzie'
By Jeff Niesel
on Fri, Apr 28, 2017 at 10:54 AM
A rock roadshow retelling of the legend of Lizzie Borden, the daughter of a prominent businessman who axed her parents to death in their home, Lizzie
returns to the local stage this weekend.
The performances at Playhouse Square
mark the 10-year collaboration between Playhouse Square and the Baldwin Wallace University musical theater program.
The first of four performances takes place at 7:30 tonight at the Ohio Theatre, where shows continue through Sunday. Tickets are $25.
