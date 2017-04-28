Arts District

Friday, April 28, 2017

Arts District

Playhouse Square and Baldwin Wallace University Reprise the Rock Musical 'Lizzie'

A rock roadshow retelling of the legend of Lizzie Borden, the daughter of a prominent businessman who axed her parents to death in their home, Lizzie returns to the local stage this weekend.

The performances at Playhouse Square mark the 10-year collaboration between Playhouse Square and the Baldwin Wallace University musical theater program.

The first of four performances takes place at 7:30 tonight at the Ohio Theatre, where shows continue through Sunday. Tickets are $25.


