Friday, April 28, 2017

Sweet Adelines International Barbershop Competition Commences Today at the Renaissance Hotel

Posted By on Fri, Apr 28, 2017 at 11:15 AM

Female barbershop quartet competition comes to Cleveland today, with the return of Sweet Adelines International to the Renaissance Hotel's Grand Ballroom. This year's Region 17 competition will draw more than 700 women from Ohio and three neighboring states and feature 21 quartets and 16 choruses.

The contests start at 4:30 p.m. today and at noon tomorrow.

The competition helps raise money and awareness for local charities and proceeds from this year's competition will be donated to the State of Michigan Breast Cancer Fund Department of Community Health and the Indiana Breast Cancer Awareness Trust, two organizations that raise funds primarily through the sale of Michigan and Indiana breast cancer awareness license plates. Tickets for the competition are $35, or $10 for students with a student ID.


Tags: , ,

