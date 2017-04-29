C-Notes

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Saturday, April 29, 2017

C-Notes

Ukulele-Strumming Singer-Songwriter Jeremy Messersmith Brings His Micro-Tour to Town Today

Posted By on Sat, Apr 29, 2017 at 7:59 AM

click to enlarge jeremy_messersmith_folk_press_10.jpg
Ukulele-strumming singer-songwriter Jeremy Messersmith recorded his last album, 11 Obscenely Optimistic Songs For Ukulele: A Micro-Folk Record for the 21st Century And Beyond, in a single day and even made a music video for each song in a day's time as well.

A press release describes the album as "ridiculous songs about kittens, world peace, flying cars and the transformative power of love." Messersmith's micro tour, "15 minutes of unamplified music in a scenic and notable public place," comes to town today. Attendees are encouraged to bring an instrument and sing along if they like.

He performs at 11:14 a.m. today at the Warner and Swasey Observatory at North Taylor and Brunswick roads in East Cleveland. Admission is free.


Tags: , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. A Woman Pulled a Gun On Ohio City Barber After Son's Haircut Took Too Long Read More

  2. Live Nation to Celebrate National Concert Day with $20 Tickets Read More

  3. Revisiting Punk's Glory Days with the Damned Singer Dave Vanian Read More

  4. Xhibition in Ohio City is Doing A Special Release for the New Kanye West Yeezy Boost From Adidas, But You Gotta Get to the Store Tonight by 7 p.m. for a Chance to Buy Them Read More

  5. Cleveland's 'American Ninja Warrior' Taping Now Includes a Free Fan Fest, Obstacle Course Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation