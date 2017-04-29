Saturday, April 29, 2017
Ukulele-Strumming Singer-Songwriter Jeremy Messersmith Brings His Micro-Tour to Town Today
By Jeff Niesel
on Sat, Apr 29, 2017 at 7:59 AM
Ukulele-strumming singer-songwriter Jeremy Messersmith
recorded his last album, 11 Obscenely Optimistic Songs For Ukulele: A Micro-Folk Record for the 21st Century And Beyond
, in a single day and even made a music video for each song in a day's time as well.
A press release describes the album as "ridiculous songs about kittens, world peace, flying cars and the transformative power of love." Messersmith's micro tour, "15 minutes of unamplified music in a scenic and notable public place," comes to town today. Attendees are encouraged to bring an instrument and sing along if they like.
He performs at 11:14 a.m. today at the Warner and Swasey Observatory at North Taylor and Brunswick roads in East Cleveland. Admission is free.
