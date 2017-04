Ukulele-Strumming Singer-Songwriter Jeremy Messersmith Brings His Micro-Tour to Town Today

click to enlarge

Ukulele-strumming singer-songwriter Jeremy Messersmith recorded his last album, 1, in a single day and even made a music video for each song in a day's time as well.A press release describes the album as "ridiculous songs about kittens, world peace, flying cars and the transformative power of love." Messersmith's micro tour, "15 minutes of unamplified music in a scenic and notable public place," comes to town today. Attendees are encouraged to bring an instrument and sing along if they like. He performs at 11:14 a.m. today at the Warner and Swasey Observatory at North Taylor and Brunswick roads in East Cleveland. Admission is free.