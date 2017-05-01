Bites

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Monday, May 1, 2017

Bites

First Look: Michael Symon’s Angeline at the Borgata

Posted By on Mon, May 1, 2017 at 12:26 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY MICHAEL SYMON RESTAURANTS
  • Courtesy Michael Symon Restaurants
In just five days, Michael Symon will open Angeline, his Italian-themed eatery at the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City. Right now, Symon and his entire crew are putting the last-minute touches on the dramatic space, which Symon describes as one of the most attractive that he’s been involved with. Symon’s wife and business partner Liz collaborated with New York-based firm Parts and Labor Design to create a “cozy yet upscale dining atmosphere with the nostalgic charm of Italian family gatherings.”

click to enlarge COURTESY MICHAEL SYMON RESTAURANTS
  • Courtesy Michael Symon Restaurants
Named in honor of Symon’s mother Angel, the restaurant will feature classic Italian-American dishes inspired by the nostalgic family recipes Michael grew up enjoying. Symon’s Sicilian roots will be represented in dishes like Mom’s Meatballs, porchetta with mustard fruit, and linguini and clams with pancetta. A wood-fired grill will turn out Sicilian-style grilled swordfish, and lamb chops with fennel and mint. A traditional Caesar salad will be prepared tableside.

“I’m thrilled to be bringing Angeline to Atlantic City this May, and to be joining the Borgata family,” Symon stated. “This restaurant is so close to my heart, and takes me back to sitting around the family table as a kid, chowing down on my mom’s lasagna. Angeline’s menu is a modern version of the Italian comfort food I grew up with, served with passionate hospitality in a space that gives off that same warm, cozy feeling.”

Although the restaurant doesn’t open until May 6, we thought you might like to get a sneak peek at the interior.

click to enlarge COURTESY MICHAEL SYMON RESTAURANTS
  • Courtesy Michael Symon Restaurants
click to enlarge COURTESY MICHAEL SYMON RESTAURANTS
  • Courtesy Michael Symon Restaurants
COURTESY MICHAEL SYMON RESTAURANTS
  • Courtesy Michael Symon Restaurants
click to enlarge COURTESY MICHAEL SYMON RESTAURANTS
  • Courtesy Michael Symon Restaurants
click to enlarge COURTESY MICHAEL SYMON RESTAURANTS
  • Courtesy Michael Symon Restaurants
click to enlarge COURTESY MICHAEL SYMON RESTAURANTS
  • Courtesy Michael Symon Restaurants



Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments (1)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Another Brutally Honest Obituary From a Family Who Lost a Loved One to a Heroin Overdose Read More

  2. Josh Mandel Made a Really Stupid Video Supporting Trump's Wall Read More

  3. Here's What Sherrod Brown and Rob Portman Have Said About the House's Healthcare Vote as Senate Takes Up the AHCA Read More

  4. ASCAP Music Royalties Group Accuses Willoughby Brewing Co. of Violations Read More

  5. Every Republican House Member From Ohio Who Voted to Repeal Obamacare Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation