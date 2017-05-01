Bites

Monday, May 1, 2017

Bites

Melt Bar and Grilled to Open New Spot in Avon

Posted By on Mon, May 1, 2017 at 9:31 AM

click to enlarge THE KINDERGARTEN
  • The Kindergarten
Melt Bar and Grilled will open another restaurant in Avon sometime this summer. It will be the local restaurant group’s tenth full-service location. The company will be taking over the former Bar 145 space (35546 Detroit Rd.) on Detroit near Route 83.

At 6,000 square feet, this location tops all others in terms of size, with seating for approximately 270 guests when all is said and done. A roomy four-season patio/private dining room alone can accommodate up to 80 guests.

The Avon location is on track to open in August. When it does, it will join two other new locations that will open just before it.

A Cedar Point location will offer a full food menu, craft beer and cocktails in a Cedar Point-themed space.

The Dayton spot will be located at The Mall at Fairfield Commons (2727 Fairfield Commons) in Beavercreek, Ohio, just east of downtown Dayton. The 5,000-square-foot restaurant is being built from the ground up and will reside near the main entrance to the mall. The Dayton Melt opening is planned for Monday, June 12th.


