Monday, May 1, 2017

Prosperity Social Club to Host Bike Nights in June and August

Posted By on Mon, May 1, 2017 at 3:49 PM

Prosperity Social Club has just announced the dates for its annual Two-Wheel Roundup, a free, all-brand bike meetup.

The Tremont restaurant and bar will host the events from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, June 8, and Thursday, Aug. 24. The events cater to a variety of different riders, and Prosperity welcomes all makes of bikes.

“You’ll see choppers, dual sports, racers, bar hoppers and scooters parked in the spots we reserve along Starkweather Avenue,” says Prosperity Social Club owner Bonnie Flinner, who rides a vintage 1971 BMW R60/5, in a press release announcing the events. “The lack of uniformity is exactly its appeal. We’re looking forward to two fun summer gatherings,” says Flinner. “It’s an opportunity to talk to other vintage bike enthusiasts, hear their stories and check out their rides.”

During the events, the club will feature food and drink specials that include $2 Ballantine Ale and an $11 Strip Steak with fresh, hand-cut fries. Local bands will perform as well.

