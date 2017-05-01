Scene & Heard

Monday, May 1, 2017

Scene & Heard

You Can Soon Stay Overnight At the Christmas Story House Year Round

Posted By on Mon, May 1, 2017 at 1:49 PM

click to enlarge 1385732058-800px-a_christmas_story_house.jpg
Beginning June 1, A Christmas Story aficionados will be able to spend the night in Ralphie and Randy’s room. And it won't be for just one night only — one lucky holiday auction winner has been allowed to do that for the past few years. The historic Tremont locale will now be open for sleepovers all year long.

“We have had a lot of requests over the years from fans wanting to spend the night in the house,” said A Christmas Story House & Museum founder/owner Brian Jones in a statement. “We are happy to finally be able to grant their request.”

Of course, booking the third floor loft space (for you and up to six guests) will cost you. The rooms starts at $495 per night and move steadily upward as December approaches. The evening does feature a tour of A Christmas Story House & Museum, and guests will have special access to the whole house for a limited amount of time. Guests will, however, need to provide their own bunny suit pajamas.

Learn more at AChristmasStoryHouse.com/Stay or call 216-298-4919 ext. 1017.
click to enlarge Ralphie and Randy’s room. - ACHRISTMASSTORYHOUSE.COM
  • achristmasstoryhouse.com
  • Ralphie and Randy’s room.



