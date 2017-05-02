Acclaimed UK Punk Act Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes to Perform at the Foundry in Lakewood

click to enlarge
Frank Carter, the frontman for the UK punk act Frank Carter & the Rattlesnakes
, grew up in a town about 30 miles outside of London. He spent most of his youth skateboarding and drawing graffiti. He also absorbed rock, punk, metal and hardcore like a veritable sponge.
“I was attracted to that type of music because it felt very welcoming and accepting,” he says in an email interview. He performs with Royal Republic, Significant Loss and Fake News at 7:30 p.m. tomorrow at the Foundry in Lakewood
. “The bands that really inspired me were bands like Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd and Black Sabbath. I didn't find them until much later in my career actually, but they changed the way I listened to music and in turn changed the way I wrote and performed also.”
Originally, Carter sang with the hardcore punk act Gallows. He left that band after its second release to sing with the rock band Pure Love. After only one Pure Love album, he formed Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes.
“Luckily for me I have survived the pitfalls of the industry two times and now have a pretty good idea of what the traps look like,” says Carter when asked about transitioning from Gallows and Pure Love to Frank Carter & the Rattlesnakes.
Frank Carter & the Rattlesnakes issued their debut, Blossom
, in 2015 and returned last year with Modern Ruin
.
“With Modern Ruin
, we wanted to make a record that was as cathartic as it was beautiful, and we were much more careful of the balance between those two moments,” he says. “Blossom
was pure catharsis; Modern Ruin
is an evaluation of the pieces after detonation. [Producer] Thomas Mitchener is an amazing guy who truly understands sound. He can always seem to find the sound we want, even if we are not sure it exists. He's happy to hunt it down.”
The album opens with the surprisingly gentle ballad “Bluebelle.” Carter says it’s the first song he’s ever written entirely on his own.
“I love it as it's a simple little song that I wrote all about how scared I am that my dog is going to die one day,” he says.
The moody “Thunder” begins with a bit of feedback as Carter talks his way through the song’s narrative. “Are you friend or foe?” he asks in the middle of the tune.
“It's about all of the horrible shit humans do to other humans,” he says when asked about its meaning. “It's a bleak picture of the state of the world today through the eyes of a paralyzed spectator.”
While the disc doesn’t deviate too far from Carter’s punk rock roots, it’s highly melodic, suggesting the pop sensibility at its core.
“I like all styles of music but I'm most drawn to the bombastic hooks of rock and pop if I'm honest,” says Carter. “I appreciate pop sensibilities and am always trying to apply that approach to what I do. I always thought that music should stay with you for a reason, early on I wasn't a particularly refined character and I used energy as a way of making music stick with people. I hope [Modern Ruin
] makes people feel something and I hope they want to listen to it again when they get to the end.”