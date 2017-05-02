Janet Jackson to Play the Q in December

R&B/pop singer Janet Jackson planned to play the Q in 2016 as part of her Unbreakable world tour. That show got postponed twice as Jackson cancelled dates and gave birth to her son. Now, Jackson has rescheduled those dates and rechristened the tour the State of the World tour.
"It's not about politics — it's about people, the world, relationships and just love," she says in a video announcing the tour.
The State of the World tour will include “fan favorites from her chart-topping Unbreakable album, an array of her socially conscious music she’s released throughout her career, and other smash hits and soon-to-be released new tracks with a state of the art live production.”
The 56-city run includes a Dec. 3 stop at the Q. Tickets for the newly scheduled show will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.
Tickets held for previous Unbreakable tour events that are now re-scheduled will be honored at the new dates. Find more information at livenation.com.