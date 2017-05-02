Xhibition and Piccadilly Artisan Yogurt Teamed Up for a Cool Release of the New Yeezy Colorways

click to enlarge

Xhibition, the lifestyle/apparel/sneaker store on West 25th in Ohio City, has a goal of being more than just your local sneaker shop, which is why their release of the Cream White V2 Yeezy Boost from Adidas and Kanye made perfect sense.Teaming up with Piccadilly Artisan Yogurt (11607 Euclid Avenue), Xhibition released the newest version of the Yeezy’s in a way that's never been done before. They posted on Instagram on Friday night and told customers to get to their store in Ohio City in a short two-hour span for a first-come, first-serve chance to get a spoon (it makes sense, trust us) and a raffle ticket for a chance to buy a pair the next day. Recipients lucky enough to get their hands on the spoon/ticket had to follow the Xhibition Instagram account for further instructions that would be released Saturday morning, around the 10 a.m. countrywide sneaker release. Then, on Instagram on Saturday morning, they told the spoon recipients to come to Piccadilly by 11 a.m. Those with a spoon and a ticket believed they would then need their ticket number to be selected via raffle in order to be able to purchase the new Yeezys.At Piccadilly, there were flavors of yogurt samples modeled after the sneaker, like a Triple Cream Brie flavor tied to the triple cream colorway of the shoe. After taking a sample of the yogurt, around the corner of the shop, the sneaker was displayed on a turntable that was roped off. Adrian Bota, the owner of Piccadilly, then came over with his liquid nitrogen machine they use to make the yogurt and immersed the sneaker in a cloud of liquid nitrogen, creating a smoking affect around the shoe.After the nitrogen show was completed, Robert Rosenthal, the owner of Xhibition, announced that everyone in attendance would be able to purchase the sneaker if they received a spoon and ticket from the store on Friday night. The sneakers, which retail for $220, are currently re-selling at over $500 on secondary market sneaker sites like StockX (partially owned by Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert) and GOAT.“We were really trying to serve the Cleveland community with something that would please the customers that have been loyal to Xhibition and give them an opportunity to share in the launch of the latest Yeezy. Xhibition is about creating a great experience for the customer and we made a last minute decision to give everyone the opportunity to buy a pair and our customers were very pleased. Just having the same standard raffle from event to event doesn’t necessarily represent the ethos that Xhibition stands for; we’re trying to create a unique experience for every big release and we think we accomplished our goal with this one,” Robert Rosenthal, the owner of Xhibition said.