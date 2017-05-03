Arts District

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Wednesday, May 3, 2017

Arts District

2017 Cleveland Arts Prize Recipients Announced Tonight at MOCA

Posted By on Wed, May 3, 2017 at 11:20 AM

click to enlarge 11403277_10153034609716417_6298104687957964638_n.jpg
The Cleveland Arts Prize is the oldest award of its kind in the United States. For more than 45 years, the organization has recognized local individual artists and arts advocates with special awards.

From 6 to 8 p.m. tonight, MOCA Cleveland hosts a live announcement of the 2017 Cleveland Arts Prize winners. Wednesday's event also includes the third installment of CAPtalks, featuring storytellers Cindy Barber, owner of the Beachland Ballroom & Tavern (CAP 2007), and geometric abstraction artist John Pearson (CAP 1975), who'll discuss the subject of love. General admission tickets are $15, and Sponsor Circle tickets are available for $100 each and include 5 p.m. entry.

11400 Euclid Ave., 216-421-8671, mocacleveland.org.


Tags: , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of Cleveland Arts Prize, MOCA Cleveland

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Coming Soon: Smokin Q's BBQ and Beer House Read More

  2. Toward Undercurrents: On Regional Leaders, the Media and the Rotten Deal they Cherry-picked Facts to Propagate Read More

  3. In Advance of His Show at the Goodyear Theatre, Dennis DeYoung Talks About Why the Rock Hall Has Snubbed Styx Read More

  4. Comedian Bill Burr Wraps Up a Two-Night Stand at Hilarities Tonight Read More

  5. Bernie Sanders Promotes Progressive Agenda, Disses Trump, at City Club Event Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation