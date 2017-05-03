Wednesday, May 3, 2017
2017 Cleveland Arts Prize Recipients Announced Tonight at MOCA
By Josh Usmani
on Wed, May 3, 2017 at 11:20 AM
The Cleveland Arts Prize
is the oldest award of its kind in the United States. For more than 45 years, the organization has recognized local individual artists and arts advocates with special awards.
From 6 to 8 p.m. tonight, MOCA Cleveland hosts a live announcement of the 2017 Cleveland Arts Prize winners. Wednesday's event also includes the third installment of CAPtalks, featuring storytellers Cindy Barber, owner of the Beachland Ballroom & Tavern (CAP 2007), and geometric abstraction artist John Pearson (CAP 1975), who'll discuss the subject of love. General admission tickets are $15, and Sponsor Circle tickets are available for $100 each and include 5 p.m. entry.
11400 Euclid Ave., 216-421-8671, mocacleveland.org.
