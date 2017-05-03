Film

Wednesday, May 3, 2017

Film

Capitol Theatre to Screen 'When Dinosaurs Ruled the Earth' as Part of Its Reel Science Series

Posted By on Wed, May 3, 2017 at 9:48 AM

click to enlarge pdvd_065.jpg
Cleveland Cinemas and the Cleveland Museum of Natural History have teamed up for Reel Science, an ongoing series of films that features an eclectic and diverse line-up of classic and contemporary films. The series aims to "explore the facts and fictions in each film" with an introduction and post-screening discussion hosted by one of the experts from CMNH.

Tonight's entry: When Dinosaurs Ruled the Earth, a campy sci-fi/fantasy movie about "a time when men lived in fear," as it's put in the trailer.

The screening, which takes place at 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre, will feature a live commentary with comedian Bill Squire from The Alan Cox Show, Lee Gambol (Distance Learning Coordinator) and Lee Hall (Vertebrate Paleontologist) from the Cleveland Museum of Natural History.

Tickets are $7.50, but CMNH and Marquee Rewards members can purchase a discounted admission at the box office for just $5. A portion of each admission benefits the Cleveland Museum of Natural History.


