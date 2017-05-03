Capitol Theatre to Screen 'When Dinosaurs Ruled the Earth' as Part of Its Reel Science Series

click to enlarge
Cleveland Cinemas and the Cleveland Museum of Natural History have teamed up for Reel Science, an ongoing series of films that features an eclectic and diverse line-up of classic and contemporary films. The series aims to "explore the facts and fictions in each film" with an introduction and post-screening discussion hosted by one of the experts from CMNH.
Tonight's entry: When Dinosaurs Ruled the Earth
, a campy sci-fi/fantasy movie about "a time when men lived in fear," as it's put in the trailer.
The screening, which takes place at 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre
, will feature a live commentary with comedian Bill Squire from The Alan Cox Show, Lee Gambol (Distance Learning Coordinator) and Lee Hall (Vertebrate Paleontologist) from the Cleveland Museum of Natural History.
Tickets are $7.50, but CMNH and Marquee Rewards members can purchase a discounted admission at the box office for just $5. A portion of each admission benefits the Cleveland Museum of Natural History.