Wednesday, May 3, 2017

Scene & Heard

Cleveland Roads Should See Improvement This Year As Construction Season Kicks Off With Multimillion Dollar Repair Projects

Posted By on Wed, May 3, 2017 at 3:52 PM

click to enlarge 1303226683-road-construction.jpg
From the west to the east side of Cleveland, you've felt it. That jarring rattle after hitting a pot hole so large you wonder if your car might be swallowed whole. Yet, even after pouring millions of dollars into reconstruction, Cleveland roads are still riddled with pockmarks and cracks from years of salt erosion and oppressive humidity.

Today, Mayor Frank Jackson acknowledged this daily annoyance at a press conference held, by no accident, in a road construction zone on East 102nd Street and Buckeye Avenue. Jackson complimented his constituents for the passage of Issue 32 (municipal income tax increase), and said with the help of those funds, his office plans to tackle nearly 100 road projects in the year to come, including about 80 side street projects totaling $12 million alone.

"We are in a concentrated effort to improve our infrastructure, particularly in regards to our roads, and our bridges and streets," Jackson said, noting that streets deemed an "F" grade would be the first to see improvement. The goal, Jackson said, is to eventually have all Cleveland streets meet a high grade.

Here's a list (via Cleveland.com) of the main projects the city plans to spend $46 million on:
-East 152nd Street from Woodworth to Waterloo
-Brooklawn culvert replacement
-West 73rd Street from Detroit Avenue to Father Frascati Drive
-Tower City bridges
-East 55th Street from Broadway Avenue to Superior Avenue
-East 59th Street from Chester Avenue to Euclid Avenue
-Lakeside Avenue from East Ninth Street to East 26th Street
-East 116th Street reconstruction near Euclid Avenue
-East 116th Street from Union Avenue to Shaker Boulevard
-Marginal Roads along Ohio 2, including the Western Marginal from West -Boulevard to Lorain Avenue
-Madison Avenue from West 117th Street to West Boulevard
-Martin Luther King Jr Drive from Kinsman Road to Shaker Boulevard 

For further reading: Check out this amazing piece about how one Cleveland man fell into a pot hole and decided to live there.


