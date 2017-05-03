Electropop Singer Halsey to Play the Wolstein Center in November

Last year, electropop singer Halsey
’s riveting performance at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica stood out as one of the summer concert season’s highlights.
Performing with a certain amount of swagger, the pint-sized singer regularly engaged the audience while her three-piece band added texture to pre-recorded beats.
The 70-minute set had a real intensity to it that suggested the singer was ready to move up to even bigger venues.
Now, Halsey has done just that.
Earlier today, she announced dates for her 2017 North American headline tour in support of her second full-length album, the forthcoming hopeless fountain kingdom
. She performs on Wednesday, Nov. 22, at Wolstein Center
.
An AT&T priority pre-sale ticket access begins at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 9. Citi cardmembers will also have access to presale tickets at that same time on that same day.
Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 12.